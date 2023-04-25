Ghana: One Confirmed Dead in Mamfe-Adawso Road Crash

25 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana National Fire Service has confirmed the death of one person after an accident involving a mobile crane at Amamprobi on the Mamfe-Adawso road in the Eastern Region on Sunday morning.

According to the statement, a Xugong mobile crane with registration number GS 8400-11 veered off the road and ended up partially in the bush on the shoulder of the road.

"A telephone call was received at the Akropong Fire Station at 0423 hours reporting a vehicular accident involving a mobile crane at Amamprobi on the Mamfe-Adawso road.

Upon arriving at the scene at 0429 hours, the crew observed that a Xugong mobile crane with registration number GS 8400-11 was partially in the bush on the shoulder of the road with the occupant (driver or operator) nowhere to be found," the statement added.

Officers who arrived at the scene as part of their Investigation, it said, mounted a search that led them to a nearby bush, where they found the motionless body of one person suspected to be the driver.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at a mortuary.

