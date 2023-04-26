Nigeria: Young Nigerian Entrepreneur to Speak At UN Event

The forum will enable young people to share their recommendations and innovative ideas in preparation for the SDG Summit, to be held under the auspices of the General Assembly, in September 2023.

The United Nations has extended an invitation to a young Nigerian entrepreneur and social rights crusader, Abideen Olasupo, to speak at its 2023 Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum.

Mr Olasupo, who is the founder and global director of Brainbuiders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI), is scheduled to speak on the theme: "Strengthening the Trust of Youth in Multilateralism: Exploring Intergenerational and Peer-to-Peer Dialogue".

According to BBYDI, the forum is scheduled to take place in New York, United States of America between Tuesday (today) and Thursday, 27 April.

Mr Olasupo, who was the lead campaigner for youth participation in elections in Nigeria, especially in Kwara State, North-central region, is expected to share his experiences and insights on how to foster trust among young people in the multilateral system and how intergenerational and peer-to-peer dialogue can facilitate this process.

The BBYDI team said it is proud to have Mr Olasupo represent it at the forum.

In a statement issued by the group on Tuesday, the group described the invitation of its global director to the global event as a testament to the impacts of its work in promoting youth development and empowerment.

The statement reads in part: "We believe that young people have a crucial role to play in building a more inclusive and sustainable future, and that trust in the multilateral system is essential for achieving this goal. We urge all stakeholders, particularly young people, to participate in the ECOSOC Youth Forum and engage in discussions on strengthening trust in multilateralism.

"We are confident that Mr Olasupo's contributions will enrich the discussions and inspire young people to become more actively involved in shaping the future of our world. Together, we can build back better and create a more inclusive and sustainable future for all."

About forum

The ECOSOC Youth Forum is a platform for young people to engage with policymakers, UN officials, and other stakeholders to discuss key issues related to sustainable development.

The 2023 theme is "Accelerating the Recovery from the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) and the Full Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at Levels".

The forum will also review progress in the areas of clean water and sanitation (SDG 6), affordable and clean energy (SDG 7), industry, innovation, and infrastructure (SDG 9), sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11), and partnerships for the goals (SDG17).

The youth forum will enable young people to share their recommendations and innovative ideas in preparation for the SDG Summit, to be held under the auspices of the General Assembly, in September 2023.