Nigeria: FCT, Kano, Bayelsa, Nine Other States Get New Police Commissioners

25 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase, said the new posting of the commissioners was a call for greater commitment, innovation and loyalty to the Nigerian nation.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the deployment of new Commissioners of Police (CPs) for 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, announced this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the CPs are Mohammed Gumel, Kano State; Haruna Garba, FCT; Tajudeen Abass, Delta; Oladimeji Olarewaju, Ogun; Taiwo Jesubiyi, Ondo State; and Julius Okoro, Benue.

Others are Romokere Ibiani, Bayelsa; Mohammed Bunu, Yobe; Garba Yusuf, Kaduna State; Garba Ahmed, Zamfara; Hayatu Ali, Sokoto State; and Aliyu Musa, Katsina State.

Mr Ani said the Chairman of PSC, Solomon Arase, had called on the newly appointed CPs to be more dedicated to duty.

Mr Arase said the new posting was a call for greater commitment, innovation and loyalty to the Nigerian nation.

The PSC chairman urged the CPs to brace up and settle down as quickly as possible for duty ahead of the national transition period.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.