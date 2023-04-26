Nigeria: How I Predicted Years Ago Wizkid's Success in Music Industry - Peter Okoye

25 April 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Popular singer, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, has spoken about how he saw coming many years ago the success of Wizkid in the music industry.

The half of the Psquare duo recalled how he challenged some reporters for snubbingthe 'Ojuelegba' crooner when he came to perform at one of their concerts as an opening artist years ago.

Mr P said this in an appearance on the latest episode of The 77 Podcast alongside his partner, Paul.

Mr P said, "We [P-Square] were never the type of artist that looked down on anybody. If you remember, there was a video that went viral where it was P-Square concert and Wizkid was opening for us. So, they [reporters] kept on interviewing only P-Square and we were like, okay, guys, hold on. What about him? They said... I said no, this guy is going to take over tomorrow."

Wizkid is currently the most streamed African artist on Spotify, with over four billion streams. His song 'Essence', which featured Tems, is the longest-charting Nigerian song on the US Billboard Hot 100.

