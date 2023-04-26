Nigeria: How Builder Impersonated UK Institute, Scammed Government, Investors in Award Racketeering

It came well packaged with juicy promises of attaining the exalted inner ring membership reserved for those who have reached the apogee of professional performance, which, unknown to the unsuspecting, was a veneer for an empty shell. It even claimed to be an easy path for those wanting foreign recognition. The glamorously packaged and publicised 'CIOB Meet Nigeria' award and exhibition event, staged by a local builder, Adekunle Onabekun, claimed to be organised by the Chartered Institute of Building, CIOB, based in the UK, had no involvement of the CIOB as an investigation by Omolabake Fashogbon reveals

From their mood, it was glaring that some of the unsuspecting operators and investors in the Nigerian building and construction industry were gearing up for an acclaimed high-profile event tagged, 'CIOB Nigeria Meet 2023', purportedly organised by the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB). CIOB is a UK-based global association of professional builders that exists to promote and advance, for the public benefit, the science and practice of building and construction. Findings showed that the institute is an eminently competitive professional body for construction players across the globe, wherein membership of the body translates to career fulfilment for any holder.

Being an awardee of the prestigious institute puts a recipient on the global stage. Among the supposed many benefits of the 'CIOB Nigeria Meet 2023' are recognition and awards, product and service exhibition, and an opportunity to obtain CIOB membership in the UK.

Findings showed that participants must part with a maximum of N10 million ($21,000) before accessing the highlighted benefits, especially the industry awards. The CIOB affiliation and the award perks, explained the rush and attractions for the occasion, as well as endorsement by both state and federal governments. According to the self-acclaimed CIOB Nigeria representative and the event's initiator, Adekunle Onabekun, the theme was arrived at with a focus on the prevailing situation in the building and construction industry and how to improve it for effective contribution to the national economy.

Just as Onabekun has projected, the programme is coming at a period when the construction sector is plagued by incessant building collapse and standard deficit, with government and stakeholders rallying to chart a way out.

According to the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG), the latest statistics showed that Nigeria recorded no fewer than 552 building collapses between 1974 and 2023, with over 1000 deaths. In 2019, the BCPG forewarned that Lagos alone should gear up for more than 36,000 building collapses. Thus, an opportunity to improve the status quo and get things right through a programme like this is not a bad idea. The programme's flyer sighted by THISDAY revealed the theme: 'Construction Industry Development Collaborations, Innovations and CIOB Capacity Building'.

However, as the chosen date draws closer, so also did suspicion mount regarding the genuineness and affiliation of the programme to CIOB, even as the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) was sidelined.

THISDAY checks showed that CIOB would always communicate any of its events via email to NIOB, its offshoot in Nigeria. NIOB is the "professional body for builders and those who are about to be engaged in the building profession." CIOB usually hosts its event through accredited country offices, not individuals.

NIOB Abuja branch member, who did not want to be named for security reasons, expressed scepticism about the event. Onabekun is a member of the NIOB Abuja branch too.

"I almost registered to attend the programme since it assured of an opportunity to be a CIOB member, which I have so longed for. On second thought, I withdrew, knowing CIOB won't attach a monetary demand to an award, and especially that NIOB is not carried along," she stated, also pointing out that there is nothing like 'CIOB Nigeria'.

A national executive of the NIOB contacted by THISDAY spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak for the association. Asked if he was aware of an event holding in the country this April, he said, "We are aware that one of our members, Onabekun, is putting up a programme which claimed to be in partnership with CIOB, and because he identified CIOB as the organisers, many members and others have shown commitment. It is not possible that CIOB will hold a programme in Nigeria and not get in touch with NIOB. This is strange to the leadership of NIOB. They are already investigating."

CIOB Denies Involvement, to Investigate Impersonation

Further investigation revealed that Onabekun exploited the CIOB brand name to drive participation in the 'CIOB Meet' event by registering 'CIOB Nigeria Hub' as a search at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) revealed that CIOB Nigeria Hub was registered as a Nigerian entity with CRBN no: 870626.

THISDAY contacted CIOB to confirm its connection with the forthcoming event. Although CIOB, according to the information on its website, permits members like Onabekun to use its logo, but not without its awareness or permission.

After six days, a response came from CIOB.

The institute's Media Relations Manager, Becky Trotman, dismissed any association with the event or the organisers and discredited CIOB Nigeria Hub, founded by Onabekun.

"Thanks for getting in touch. The event you refer to is not a CIOB event, and we do not have a 'sister Institute' in Nigeria called CIOB Nigeria Hub. We assume someone is using the CIOB name to promote an event, which is nothing to do with us, and we'll be investigating why this is the case," the CIOB told THISDAY in the email.

Nigeria's Who's Who, Political Bigwigs Lured to Grace Event

In the meantime, many, including NIOB members and corporates, have been lured to sponsor the event, which claimed to offer numerous gains. Also, on the event's flyer, the names of some government functionaries expected to grace the event and, most likely, get an award on April 26 and 27 are conspicuous, including the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Minister of FCT, Muhammad Musa Bello and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Others on the guest list are Elesi Alaye of Odogbolu, Oba Adedeji Olusegun Onagoruwa, the Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure to Lagos governor, Engr Aramide Adeyoye and Executive Director of Admin, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Zubairu Bayi.

Contrary to the norm, Onabekun said an awardee or sponsor of the event needs a pass to obtain a CIOB membership. After getting confirmation from CIOB not to be part of the event, posing as a construction company's staff in Lagos interested in getting corporate and individual awards, THISDAY contacted Onabekun.

Asking how and the criteria for the award, Onabekun requested the reporter's email and address of the company she represents to provide registration details. When this reporter delayed responding for about 30 minutes after the conversation, Onabekun called and sent a reminder. No sooner had the reporter sent him the information than he responded with registration details. He reiterated that one would need to sponsor the programme to enjoy its dividends. Reeling out the benefits of sponsoring the event, Onabekun claimed sponsors would enjoy easy "entry" into CIOB.

"The essence of the award is to quicken member's registration into the CIOB. In fact, it is the reason why we put the programme together. We want to know those that are interested in becoming a member. Their details will be compiled and sent to our CIOB office in the United Kingdom, who will then check to process enrollment. Irrespective of the applicant's background, the CIOB will adopt you as a member to achieve your dream to a status level," claimed Onabekun.

But a check on the CIOB website shows that applicants will need to pass the institute's exam and interview to become a chartered member. Also, admission into CIOB is determined by the applicant's professional experience, education, membership with other professional bodies, etc.

Award for Sales

A marketing executive, Temitope Osunrinde, in an opinion published on Business Insider Africa, titled, 'How to fix the awards craze of African Business Leaders', wrote that regulators, industry associations, or relevant news organisations should give awards and stressed that to give an award, "you have to be in a position to confer prestige, which indirectly confers some form of status."

From the information forwarded by Onabekun to THISDAY, the event sponsorship ranges from N1 million to N10 million, as sponsorship categories come with different benefits. In a telephone conversation, Onabekun told the THISDAY reporter that the category a participant subscribed to determines the award grade for the individual or organisation, indicating that the best award goes to the highest bidder, regardless of whether the individual or entity is qualified.

"The award is an industry award and they are in categories. There is award for individual and corporate, either way, interested ones are expected to provide a document of their profile and accomplishments which will then be screened by our judges for appropriate decision," said Onabekun. "Note, however, that you, first of all, commit yourself to any of the sponsorship categories before you are entitled to an award."

His claim flies in the face of CIOB not organising the event nor sending judges to decide on the awards.

Award Scams as a Lucrative Business

Award initiative is seen as a tool to promote excellence, reward performance and inspire exceptional deeds. But it is gradually losing its esteem with criminal elements hijacking the space for dubious motives. A trending practice in this regard is creatively and indirectly putting up an award for sale and then seeking sponsorship deals and financial commitments from intended awardees.

A recent and prominent scenario that will not go down in history was the Global Blueprint Excellence Award in Ghana. The initiator falsely claimed to be organised by the United Nations and Kofi Annan Foundation. The planner of the award, Dr Kwame Owosu Fordjour, was able to trap Ghana's bigwigs, including Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof Ebenezer Oduro, and Ghanaian musician Sarkodie in the award scam before the UN office in Ghana publicly dissociated itself from the award.

Fordjour is regarded as an expert in the game.

In 2010, he instituted an award scheme for rural banks in the name of the UN and requested participating banks to pay Ghc 200 ($35). He was reportedly imprisoned and released later.

Osunrinde believes that awards are tools for recognising excellence in defined areas that align with created models to validate expertise or reward milestones, but they "should not glamorize incompetence or sacrifice merit on the altar of money."

When contacted, Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said he was unaware of any such case in Nigeria.

"No person deserving of an award would pay to be honoured," he submitted.

CIOB Won't Request Financial Favour in Return for Awards

Another key member of the NIOB Abuja branch, who was not authorised to speak for the association, affirmed that the CIOB was oblivious of the event, urging NIOB to take up the matter and sensitise NIOB members and other stakeholders about the risk.

Earlier, in a message shared by an NIOB Abuja branch member on its WhatsApp platform and sighted by THISDAY, the member warned members to be wary of the event, stressing that CIOB would not ask its member to sponsor an award.

She decried the implication of the alleged fraudulent event on the image of the construction sector and the country.

"Good morning, Dear Builders, hope this finds you well. An event has been shared on this group and other NIOB/CORBON platforms carrying the CIOB name and logo, and as a member of CIOB that is resident in Nigeria, I had to make enquiry especially since every CIOB events are both sent to our mails and are on our dashboards, unfortunately, I didn't get any from CIOB which prompted my querying the event," the NIOB member posted on the WhatsApp platform.

She added, "Also, CIOB has NO hub in Nigeria, but has a working group (CIOB members in Nigeria that attends programs) which also increased my curiosity. FINDINGS: CIOB is neither the organisers of this event nor are they aware that their name and logo is being used to invite people for a program, giving them awards and also requesting for sponsorship from same members. "

Onabekun Woos THISDAY Reporter, Silent on Allegations

THISDAY reached out to Onabekun first through a WhatsApp message to provide evidence of CIOB's involvement in the planned event. He did not respond to the message. Then, a telephone call was placed through Onabekun a day after.

He initially fraternised with the reporter and later insisted on knowing who contracted the journalist to investigate the matter.

"Good afternoon, sir. We are aware of the 'CIOB Nigeria Meet 2023' awards and exhibition is coming up in Abuja. Our findings showed that the CIOB UK is not associated with the programme. How true is this? If not true, can you provide evidence of CIOB involvement and endorsement?" asked the THISDAY reporter.

"inu midun pe Yoruba niyin (I am happy you are Yoruba). Is journalism about people inciting people? I refused to respond to your message because the questions appeared inciteful. I was a freelance journalist before, and I was an ex-security officer," said Onabekun. "You shouldn't have drafted your question that way. I believe that some people have sent you to interrogate me. You will need to divulge their identity before I can answer your questions."

Trying to get the reporter on his side, he stressed, "We cannot both be Yoruba indigene and still be putting each other down."

But the reporter stood her ground.

"Efi gbogbo yen lè (leave those things)," she stated.

"Some people sent you to me. I will like to know them. When I got your message, I immediately forwarded your name to a veteran journalist to know more about you. Since you are investigating me, I also reserve the right to carry out due diligence about you," Onabekun further explained.

After that, an unknown number who claimed to be Abiodun from Guardian Newspapers (Trucaller identified the caller as Abiodun K) called the reporter, warning her to be careful, adding that she should not publish any information that would ruin the forthcoming event. Abiodun, suspected to be Onabekun's ally, did not provide his surname.

NIOB Dismisses 'CIOB Nigeria Meet 2023' Event

The National President of NIOB, Prof Yohana Izam, disclosed that the institute was unaware of the event, adding, "We are not involved in this. In fact, we got a media alert in the last council meeting that a certain CIOB Nigeria is holding an event, and we set up a committee to investigate and report back to the council. As a matter of fact, we are not aware that CIOB has accredited representatives in Nigeria."

Izam urged the public to be wary of the event's organiser "because NIOB has a working relationship" with CIOB, noting that NIOB no member "to our knowledge is part of this."

He promised that "further ongoing investigation will reveal appropriate response," insisting that there is "no CIOB Nigeria."

To Izam, the planned event is another level of fraud, warning that buying industry awards would only aggravate the construction challenge in Nigeria by promoting quackery.