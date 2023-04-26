Nigeria: Senate Presidency - Barau, Akpabio, Others Intensify Lobby, Visit Tinubu

26 April 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

Some of the aspirants jostling for the office of Senate President and other key positions in the yet-to-be-inaugurated 10th National Assembly have intensified lobby following the return of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that Tinubu had returned to the country on Monday after spending 34 days in Paris where he was said to be resting.

But on Tuesday, some of the top contenders for the position of Senate President, including Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau visited Tinubu in his Abuja residence.

Details of the meeting were sketchy as of the time of filing this report, but Daily Trust gathered that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila were part of the meeting.

Others were Ogun and Ekiti State governors, Senators Olamilekan Adeola, Opeyemi Bamidele, Emmanuel Bwacha, Tokunbo Abiru and Hon. James Faleke.

Our correspondent reports that Adamu had been out of the country for about two weeks, but resumed at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja yesterday from where he headed to Tinubu's house in Asokoro for the meeting.

A top party source said the meeting was part of a lobby by some aspirants gunning for various offices in the 10th National Assembly and part of efforts at arriving at a befitting zoning formula for the 10th Assembly positions.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Akpabio said his record would earn him the position of Senate President of the 10th Assembly.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.