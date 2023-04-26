Nigeria: Senate Presidency - Barau, Akpabio, Others Intensify Lobby, Visit Tinubu

Some of the aspirants jostling for the office of Senate President and other key positions in the yet-to-be-inaugurated 10th National Assembly have intensified lobby following the return of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that Tinubu had returned to the country on Monday after spending 34 days in Paris where he was said to be resting.

But on Tuesday, some of the top contenders for the position of Senate President, including Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau visited Tinubu in his Abuja residence.

Details of the meeting were sketchy as of the time of filing this report, but Daily Trust gathered that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila were part of the meeting.

Others were Ogun and Ekiti State governors, Senators Olamilekan Adeola, Opeyemi Bamidele, Emmanuel Bwacha, Tokunbo Abiru and Hon. James Faleke.

Our correspondent reports that Adamu had been out of the country for about two weeks, but resumed at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja yesterday from where he headed to Tinubu's house in Asokoro for the meeting.

A top party source said the meeting was part of a lobby by some aspirants gunning for various offices in the 10th National Assembly and part of efforts at arriving at a befitting zoning formula for the 10th Assembly positions.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Akpabio said his record would earn him the position of Senate President of the 10th Assembly.