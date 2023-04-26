Nigeria Spent $195m to Fight Piracy in Gulf of Guinea in 2021 - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that Nigeria would continue to deploy resources towards combating piracy in the Gulf of Guinea. Buhari stated this yesterday in Accra, during the third Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC).

The president disclosed that in June 2021, the government launched $195 million worth of boats, vehicles and aircraft to fight piracy in the region through the Deep Blue Project. He identified regular meetings among countries that make up the Gulf of Guinea Commission as a critical route towards peace and security in the region.

Speaking for the last time as Nigeria's president at the assembly in the Ghanaian capital, Buhari stressed that the theme for the session, "Building a Safe, Secure and Prosperous Gulf of Guinea Region for Sustainable Development," was apt and significant towards addressing the challenges in the region.

The president stated, "Nigeria continues to deploy significant resources towards tackling piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

"In June 2021, the government of Nigeria unveiled $195 million worth of boats, vehicles and aircraft to spear-head the country's fight against piracy in the Gulf of Guinea through the Deep Blue Project."

Buhari added, "As a demonstration of Nigeria's strong commitment towards the repositioning of the GGC into a more vibrant organisation that will effectively deliver on its mandate, the 5th Ordinary Summit of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission was hosted on 13th October, 2022 in Abuja, where the Assembly adopted policy decisions towards revitalising the commission.

"Nigeria considers the effective and optimal function of the GGC as strategic to the global security interests in the Gulf region. These commitments include addressing issues of piracy, proliferation of small arms and light weapons, protection of marine resources, as well as irregular migration to the region.

"In June, 2019, Nigeria's National Assembly passed the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act, 2019, (SPOMO Act), which aims to prevent and suppress piracy, armed robbery and any other unlawful acts against any ship lawfully operating in the gulf region."

The president expressed his appreciation to the chairperson of the Assembly, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, for the invitation, as well as the outgoing Nigerian Executive Secretary of the GGC, Ambassador Florence Ukonga, and her management team for their dedication and selflessness in the discharge of their functions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Buhari, "We must remain committed to our regular GGC summits and the Extraordinary Sessions and use these deep-seated fundamental platforms to essentially continue to work out key modalities that could afford us the opportunity to discuss, identify, support strategies and develop capacities to achieve peace, security and prosperity in the Gulf of Guinea region."

Emphasising Nigeria's commitment and steps towards fighting maritime insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea, the president encouraged member countries to enact laws against piracy and other criminal acts, as Nigeria had done. He explained steps so far taken by the country to further show its steadfastness to the revitalisation and strengthening of the GGC in order to achieve set objectives.

Buhari especially commended the dignified way Ukonga had faced the daunting financial challenges without compromising the integrity of the organisation. He urged member countries to be alive to their financial commitments and responsibilities.

The president lauded the team for elevating the status of the GGC to such a level that enabled it to partner with the African Union to implement some of its sub-regional programmes on maritime security, safety and sustainable developmental issues with profound impact on Central and West Africa.

"We very much look forward to May 15, 2023, when the proposed joint Africa Naval Exercise of the commission would take place in Lagos," he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, Akufo-Addo expressed his delight at the physical summit, after several virtual meetings since 2019 due to COVID-19 pandemic. He reminded delegates of the challenges the commission faced, and enjoined member states to promptly discharge their financial obligations to enable it fulfil its statutory responsibilities.