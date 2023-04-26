Nigeria: 2023 UTME - JAMB Reschedules Exam for Candidates Over Technical Hitches

The examination body urged the affected candidates to re-print their examination slips on Wednesday, 26 April to know their new scheduled venue, date and time.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rescheduled the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for candidates who couldn't take their tests on Tuesday due to technical hitches.

The tests, to be administered to about 1.6 million candidates between 25 April and 2 May, commenced nationwide on Tuesday.

Due to technical hitches recorded in some of the accredited computer-based test centres, JAMB announced a rescheduling of tests for affected candidates.

The examination body urged the affected candidates to re-print their examination slips on Wednesday, 26 April to know their new scheduled venue, date and time.

JAMB's spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, gave the directive in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The decision, Mr Benjamin said, followed a meeting of the management of the board at the end of Tuesday's sessions,

"It is to be noted that about 100 centres out of the 708 participating in the 2023 UTME exercise across the country experienced technical challenges that prevented their allotted candidates from successfully taking their examination," he said.

He said the technical hitches experienced were a result of some innovations deployed by the examination body to "safeguard the sanctity of the examination by checkmating all incidences of examination misconduct being perpetrated and perpetuated by vested interests."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that the technical teams are working to ensure that such challenges were not experienced during the remaining days of the examinations.

Mr Benjamin also assured that no candidate would be denied the right of taking their examination due to any hitches experienced.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how a supervisor at Dantata Universal Services CBT centre at Government Secondary School, Zone 3, said the assessment body was responsible for the delay experienced during the second session of the examination on Tuesday.

The supervisor, Victoria Ebute, said the first session went on smoothly until a technical challenge was experienced during the second session which also led to a delay in the commencement time of the third session.

Other centres visited by our reporters in Lagos and Abuja, however, revealed that there were minimal challenges.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe