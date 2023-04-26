Liberia: Aspirant Vows to Walk in Ellen's Paths

A senatorial aspirant for Montserrado County, Madam Victoria T. Koiquah has vowed to walk in the footsteps of former President Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to return Liberia on the right trajectory.

"Recently I had the opportunity to serve as [one of the] panelists at the Ministerial Complex and luckily, I met Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and I told her Mama, we the women of Liberia will walk in your footsteps; I told her that we will have to keep and build on her legacy", she pledged.

Madam Koiquah spoke Monday, April 24, at the headquarters of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) in Old Road community, where she received the "most outstanding personality award' from a group of young people under the banner, Coalition of Civil Society Organization, for her advocacy and developmental agenda across Montserrado County.

In brief remarks after receiving the honor, she expressed shock, noting that it came as a surprise to her.

"This award isn't for me; it's for the people who continue to support me in the work I do, it's also for my team and all the Liberian women.

Every time I'm given the opportunity to speak or advocate, I feel that I have the support from my supporters, and I always said we women have to show bravery to change the dynamics of this country."

The senatorial aspirant, who is contesting on the ticket of the ANC says, isn't all about contesting or being brave to enter the race but to change the dynamics, saying "We want to see competent, qualify women and I'm of conviction this is exactly what you saw before honoring me."

She dedicated the award to young females across the country with aspirations, urging them to keep the courage despite intimidation especially, during the political period.

Madam Koiquah also cautions women in leadership and those aspiring to become leaders to build on the legacy of the former President, if they are to become useful citizens.

"Today, I want to call on my fellow women, those in leadership and those aspiring to become leaders, let us all build on our former President, Mrs. Sirleaf."

According to her, she has worked in the NGO sector for over 20 years, and during those periods, she endured series of intimidations, while calling on young people especially, girls to stand firm in whatever place of work they find themselves.

Presenting the award to Madam Koiquah, the board chair of the group, Prince Grandoe remarked, "We're thrilled by your developmental agenda; you don't know us but we follow your working across Montserrado."

Mr. Grandoe discloses that the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations is a conglomeration of ten CSOs working to stimulate debates among young people about the contributions of key state actors in the country.

He recalls that two weeks ago, they convened in Grand Bassa County and after brainstorming on the names of several personalities, they unanimously picked Madam Koiquah as winner of this year's award.