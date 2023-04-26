Liberia: Broad-Day Terror!

--As armed robbers kill a cyclist

Liberians witnessed a broad-day terror when armed criminals shot dead a tricycle operator, held a Fula businessman at gunpoint, and robbed him of two bags containing an unspecified amount of money Tuesday, 25 April 2023.

The Fulanis was said to be a passenger in the tricycle whose operator the armed robbers had allegedly murdered.

Meanwhile other media institutions, including two local broadcasters reported in Monrovia Tuesday that a Fula businessman was killed in the armed robbery attack.

The dreaded incident reportedly occurred around a local mattress-producing factory LIPFOCO in Logan Town, Bushrod Island, Montserrado County Electoral District #15.

This latest armed robbery and murder of a young man only justifies why Liberians continue to live in fear.

Deadly weapons remain in the hands of criminals, and more armed-related deaths continue to be reported. In some cases, victims are killed by armed robbers or their spouses.

Liberia's former Chief Justice Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott lost her daughter Charloe Musu at the hands of armed criminals in February.

Several others, including women, have also been killed subsequently.

Witnesses told our reporter late Tuesday evening that a Liberian tricycle operator (locally known as kehkeh rider) was killed in the attack.

They said the deceased is believed to be in his early 20s.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident occurred at about 10:00 a.m. when the tri-cyclist and his passenger, a Fula businessman, were heading to an unknown destination.

Speaking in an interview with this paper, Samuel Mulbah said the incident caused fear when they saw three armed robbers with a single-barrel gun.

"My brother, I just can't tell where they came from and where they were going. However, I was on the road selling my gasoline as you are seeing, when suddenly we saw a bike with three guys on it known as Bamboo Butt driving close to the kehkeh," said Mulbah.

"We didn't take note of it that they were up to something else," he continued.

Mulbah explained that they later saw the bike riders and the kehkeh operator having conversations.

"The bike guys told the kehkeh boy to stop the kehkeh, and he refused. Immediately, the last guy who was sitting behind the bike brought out the single barrel gun and shot the kehkeh guy at his side, that's how the kehkeh lost control and stopped," Mulbah added.

After the Kekeh stopped, Mulbah explained that the armed criminals got down from their motorbike, held the Fula businessman at gunpoint and took his two bags, and left the crime scene.

Mulbah said due to fear, they went to the scene after the shooters had left.

"When we went on the scene after the armed robbery guys left with their bike, we discovered that the kehkeh [operator] was not breathing, but was bleeding excessively," explained Mulbah.

Later, he added, a few people who were around took the body at the Redemption Hospital.

According to him, doctors announced the kehkeh operator dead upon arrival.

An officer from the Crime Service Division (CSD) at the Logan Deport, Liberia National Police (LNP) confirmed the incident.

But the officer declined to be identified. However, the officer confirmed the death of the young kehkeh rider.

"This is the kehkeh that the guy was riding when the armed robbers attacked and killed him. The kehkeh only had the Fula guy and the driver who is a Liberian boy," he added.

The unnamed police officer dismissed suggestions that disadvantaged youths were responsible for the attack.

"Currently, the case has been transferred to Central and that is where the entire family has moved and statement has been taken from them," the officer revealed.

Meanwhile, residents of Logan Town are currently living in extreme fear following the killing of the young Liberian kehkeh rider in an armed robbery attack.

According to them, they need the government to investigate the matter and make sure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

The residents stated that such action is completely frustrating and disappointing.