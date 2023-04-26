Liberia: Court Bails Out 50 Criminals

Nimba County — The Eighth Judicial Circuit Court along with the Sexual Offense Division of Criminal Court E in Sanniqullie, Nimba County have begun releasing from prison several suspected rapists, murderers and armed robbers on bail, after prolonged detention without trial.

A source from the court hinted the NEW DAWN that family members and friends of those being released from the Sanniquellie Prison Center paid some cash in order to have them placed on bail.

Speaking to this paper in his office, County Attorney John Miah, who refused to be recorded, said most complainants don't have time or are not interested in their own cases. He noted that some of them have traveled out of the county, while others have relocated so, the court took the decision to decongest the prison.

Attorney Miah added that some of the inmates were also released because of poor health.

He revealed that prison superintendent at times spends his personal money to provide medication for inmates taken to the government-owned G.W. Harley Memorial Hospital in Sanniqullie.

Commenting on the release of Suspect Samuel Gaye, who was charged with Armed Robbery, he confirmed that three women, including Mama Gaye and Catherine Gaye, signed a document to produce his living body upon the court's request.

This paper gathered that the release of Suspect Gaye brings to 50, the number of criminals released from prison.

Gaye was among three criminals, including a notorious Ivorian armed robber Abu Weamie, and a popular footballer Victor Sabu Yenglee, who went to rob a resident of Ganta, John Kerkulah early this year, but angry crowd mobbed Yenglee to death.

According to report, US$450 plus 30,000 Liberian Dollars were paid for Gaye's release.

Recently, the case file for the Ivorian armed robbery went missing from court, which Attorney Miah confirmed but said the file was later found.

"As we speak myself getting ready to go free some people", the County Attorney added.

At the same time, a Guarantee Note has been prepared to shortly release from prison the following suspected armed robbers on bail: Teddy Sesay and God's Gift, among others.

Few months ago, the court used traditional means to release a nurse charged with murder after she allegedly flogged to death a girl living with her.

The suspect was an employee of the Ganta United Methodist Hospital in Ganta City and the victim was an eighth grader of the Success Foundation School in Guinea Road community, Ganat.

In June 2020, the Resident Judge of the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court, Roland S. Dahn, and Criminal Court E Judge Hector W. Guoigoah released on bail a 43-year-old Guinean traditional herbalist Saye Minzee, accused of rape.

Since then, the suspect is yet to return to face justice after police arrested and charged him in Saclepea for rape, while a 40-year-old Filipino national, Michael Laraga, was arrested by the Women and Children division of the Liberia National Police in Ganta and charged with rape, sexual harassment and offensive touching, spent less than two weeks at the Sanniqullie Central Prison before he was bailed out. Up to now, the suspect is yet to return to court.

Our correspondent, who visited both courts said public defenders and county Attorneys were heard complaining of witnesses' reluctance to come to court to testify, which is delaying trial of cases.

When contacted, Resident Judge Roland Dahn, confirmed that Suspect Samuel Gaye has been released on bail, but the case is still pending.

He disclosed that many cases are on the dockets, but blamed prosecutors for the delay, adding "You know they were demonstrating the last time about lack of funding to fight cases."

