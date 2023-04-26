Gambia: Baax Touray Appointed GEN Ambassador

Mr Abdoulie M Touray has been appointed as Ambassador of Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) for The Gambia.

GEN is the largest organisation of Entrepreneurs from around the world operating in over 200 countries.

Building One Global Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, the Global Entrepreneurship Network is a non-profit organisation operating programmes in 200 countries aimed at making it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a business.

By fostering deeper cross-border collaboration and initiatives between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers and entrepreneurial support organizations, GEN fuels healthier start and scales ecosystems that create more jobs, provides education, accelerates innovation and strengthens economic growth.

GEN's comprehensive global footprint of national operations and global verticals in policy, research and programmes ensure members have uncommon access to the most relevant knowledge, networks, communities and programmes relative to size of economy, maturity of ecosystem, language, culture, geography and more.

GEN divides its efforts into four distinct categories:

Celebrate: Programmes, including Global Entrepreneurship Week, an awareness campaign engaging millions of people each November through thousands of activities that celebrate entrepreneurs and inspire others - particularly those who face structural barriers or may have never considered the idea of launching a startup - to follow in their footsteps.

Understand: Programmes, including GEN Research, and other initiatives that compile, share and analyze data related to new firm formation to better understand the underlying conditions that best enable entrepreneurs to thrive.

Support: Programmes that support entrepreneurs at all stages to reach their next phase of growth. These include: GEN Policy; GEN Invest; GEN Accelerates; GEN Campus; GEN Space; GEN Starters Club; Global Enterprise Registration; Startup Huddle; and the Entrepreneurship World Cup.

Connect: Programmes that strengthen local ecosystems around the world by connecting entrepreneurs, ecosystem builders and community leaders. These include the Global Entrepreneurship Congress, GEC+, the Startup Nations Summit and an expanding range of virtual programming.