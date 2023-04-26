South Africa: SA Citizens Stranded in Sudan Safely Cross Into Egypt - DIRCO

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, confirmed on Tuesday that South Africans who were stranded in Sudan have now safely crossed into Egypt after a 72-hour ceasefire was agreed.

"We evacuated not only South Africans," Pandor said, speaking on the sidelines of the Finland State Visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

According to Pandor, South Africa was also asked to assist with Angola, Namibia, Zimbabwe and some Brazilian citizens.

"So, they have crossed successfully and safely. The task now is to get them to South Africa and that lies in the capable hands of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF)," she explained, adding that government is still awaiting the final details on when they will land on home soil.

On Sunday, the SABC stated that the SANDF team was on its way to the warring country to evacuate local citizens.

SAnews on Monday reported that 77 South Africans were stuck in Sudan following the conflict that broke out last week between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

According to reports, tensions erupted on 15 April during negotiations to integrate the RSF into the country's military as part of plans to restore civil rule and over 420 people have since been killed.

Pandor said it is in the global interest for the conflict to end and that the leaders will continue with their broad efforts to engage and draw the two parties together.

According to the department's spokesperson, Clayson Monyela, two buses have safely arrived at the border with Egypt.

"We have officials from the SA Embassy in Egypt to receive them and facilitate their entry into Egypt. The South African government will pay for their flights back to South Africa," he tweeted.

He also thanked everyone for their support, including the Gift of the Givers and the Egyptian government.

Meanwhile, he said there are 12 more nationals that will leave Sudan today.

The Minister raised concerns about lives being lost and the capital city Khartoum that is being battered, while citizens continue to bear the brunt.

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, tweeted: "Following intense negotiations, the SAF and RSF have agreed to implement and uphold a 72-hour nationwide ceasefire starting midnight, 24 April.

"We welcome their commitment to work with partners and stakeholders for permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements."