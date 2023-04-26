Ghana: NDC Will Restore Good Governance in 2025 - MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bunkpurugu Constituency in the North East Region, Dr Abed Bandim, has assured the citizenry that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration will restore good governance, accountability and rule of law.

He said an NDC government under the leadership of former President Mahama would transform the nation fromthe current state of hopelessness to trust, hope and confidence and appealed to them to support and assist NDC to take over power in 2025.

"I can assure Ghanaians that an NDC government in 2025 will take Ghana to greater heights in order to solve industrialisation and unemployment challenges so have trust, hope and confidence in us to transform the economy from 2025 and beyond," Dr Bandim said.

Addressing members, supporters, faithful of NDC in Nakpanduri, he explained that NDC would do everything possible with support and assistance from citizens towin the 2024 general election and restore good governance, rule of law, probity, transparency and fight corruption to improve the economic fortunes of the country.

Dr Bandim, who picked the number two spot on the ballot paper which will be used during the party's parliamentary primaries on May 13, 2023, lamented that the economy had been dwindling since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over governance of the country.

He said NDC would have to work hard to win more seats in Parliament as forerunner to getting back control of the Presidency which it lost in 2016 and 2020 elections but with abysmal performance of the government Ghanaians were imperative of voting back NDC to power and lauded constituency and branch executives, well-wishers, faithful and sympathisers for their selfless and dedicated service towards the party.

"We must remain united, strong, focused and peaceful towards realisation of our dreams by rallying behind him and leadership of the party to make me your parliamentary candidate to enable me retain and consolidate the Bunkpurugu seat which I wrested from the NPP candidate in the 2020 elections.

"Second time is hope of opportunities which will inure to the benefit of constituents by considering my capability, humility, lobbying prowess and experience towards the primary and election and it is necessary for the party to have a credible, pious, dedicated, determined and committed parliamentary candidate to face off with other opponents in the 2024 polls".