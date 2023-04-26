South Africa: Evacuation of South Africans In Sudan Hits a Snag

26 April 2023
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town — South African government spokesperson Clayson Monyela has said on Twitter that eight South African nationals who are in the process of being evacuated from Sudan do not have the necessary travel documents and were refused entry into Egypt.

Monyela assured that they were safe and that negotiations with Egypt is ongoing and will be resolved. "They have not been abandoned", he said.

Saudi Arabia has also agreed to receive South African nationals who managed to reach Port Sudan.

"There are many nationals of other countries all desperately trying to get out. People are hungry and desperate, tired and deprived of sleep, but we must get the job done. The goal remains to ensure that everyone comes home safely.  Evacuations are never easy or without challenges. This is not an easy operation logistically", Monyela said.

Seven Angolan nationals and one Lesotho national are among those the South African government is trying to assist.

