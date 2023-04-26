Liberia: Alleged Voters Trucking Turns Bloody

Nimba County — Beelpay,Town - Nimba County- Doctors assigned at the Zoe-Gweh Medical Center located in District # 5 have confirmed the death of three persons and 12 people hospitalized as a result of a tragic motor incident that occurred around Yao- Lepulah Town.

The incident occurred on Saturday, when the groups left the Person Community in Ganta which is about 185 KM from the City of Ganta toward Buu-Yao Electoral District # 5 to get registered for the biometric process.

Report gathered since the Biometric Voter's Registration kicked off mentioned that Representatives Aspirants, including those seeking re-election are currently bent on trucking people from one County to another, while some are trucked from Ganta to the South-Eastern parts of the Country, including Grand Gedeh and Grand Kru Counties. Others are also leaving from Ganta to Bong County and From Monrovia to Ganta among others.

The New Republic Newspaper found out that trucking is currently being done within the entire nine Electoral Districts in Nimba County.

According to the report, people are also being trucked in District # 9, Nimba County.

The report contained that huge Residents from Kparblee Administrative District # 6 have reportedly left for Grand Gedeh County to get registered due.

"Some of the Victims include a 58-year-old woman, Beatrice Glanma, who was the elder sister to Representative Aspirant, James G.K. Sumah. Others include a 32-year-old pregnant woman from the LPRC's Community" the report added.