Liberia: Senate Pro-Tempore Chie Rallies Citizens to Take Advantage of NEC BVR

Senate Pro — Temp Albert Chie has encouraged citizens of the county to take part in the ongoing Biometric Voter Registration. According to him, it is the only means they will have the opportunity to "vote for him and their son," President George Weah. He spoke to a gathering of citizens of voting age.

A Senate press release, quoting a dispatch from Grand Kru County, states that Pro-Tempore Chie made the statement in his hometown, Grand Cess City, Grand Kru County, when he obtained his Voter Registration Card following the completion of the registration process.

Grand Kru County is among ten counties captured in phase two of the National Election Commission Biometric Voter Registration.

He then called on citizens in the southern counties to rally their votes to ensure that the CDC obtains an overwhelming victory in the southeast during the October polls. He acknowledged that bigger counties, including Nimba and Lofa, are also fighting for the presidency, and therefore, the southern counties should stand tall to ensure an overwhelming victory for their son, George Weah.

In another development, the citizens of Grand Kru County have expressed their anger over the action of Golden Petroleum, an oil company operating in southeastern Liberia. According to the citizens, the company has allegedly deprived them of their social benefits as spelled out in the Mineral Development Agreement between the company and the government of Liberia. The citizens vented their anger during the continuation of Senate Pro-Tempore's citizens' engagement as part of his visit to his county.

Meanwhile, Senate Pro-Temp Chie has called for calm among the citizens and promised to sponsor a fifteen-member delegation to Monrovia to have a dialogue with the company's senior officials.