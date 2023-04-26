Liberia: LISCR, Global Pharma Officially Crowned Orange Champions

Monrovia — The Shipping Boys of LISCR FC were crowned the Liberia Football Association Football Champions on April 23 after defeating Sandi FC 4-1 in the last match of the 2022-23 Orange first division. Even though LISCR had won the league before kick-off at Antoinette Tubman Stadium, the Shipping Boys proved their supremacy over Sandi, who were relegated to the second division, prior to the match. LISCR clinched the match in the first half with a brace from Ismael Dumbuya, a goal each from Daniel Toe and Chris Jackson.

Sunday's championship crowning ceremony was the fourth in the history of LISCR FC winning the national league after winning the league in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2023. The Shipping Boys, prior to their encounter with Sandi, won the league after a 3-1 win over Heaven Eleven. LISCR, who are challenging for the double after winning a place in the Orange Cup final, secured the championship with 62 points from 26 games. The new LFA Champions recorded 19 wins, five draws and two losses from 26 games. The Shipping Boys finished the league above second-placed Bea Mountain, who got 58 points from 26 games. The Gold Boys went undefeated throughout the league but couldn't secure the points to win the league.

In the second division, Global Pharma, formerly Monrovia Club Breweries, are back in the top flight after winning the second division. Global won the league with a game to spare after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over NPA Anchors on match day 27. The Pharmacists, who were relegated to the second division last season, won the league with 62 points from 28 games, winning 19 games, drawing a total of five games, and losing three times. On the last day of the season, Global lost to Tony FC 2-1 at the ATS but was still crowned champions. Global, who were relegated to the second division at the end of last season, will now challenge in the top flight of Liberian football next season. Global walked away with ten thousand United States dollars as the winner while LISCR pocketed USD20,000 as first division champions.