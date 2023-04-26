Liberia: 'No Silver Plater for Former Players' - Min. Wilson

The Sports Minister of Liberia D. Zeogar Wilson has warned former National Team players whom he described as, "my colleagues" to take advantage of every coaching course that the LFA will organize if they want to be into the profession.

Delivering a special remark at the close of the first conventional CAF B Diploma organized in Liberia recently, Minister Wilson said many times he received calls and complaints from lots of former Lone Star players over the way the LFA administers coaching activities in Liberia.

"Let it be clear that because you played for the National Team is not a guarantee that you get everything on silver-plater.

"Gone are those days where being former players, the LFA and other federations will bend the rules to accommodate any of you," Minister Wilson strongly stressed.

The minister was speaking in an apparent reaction to former National Team players who think they should be given preferential treatment over qualified Liberian coaches who attend regular CAF and FIFA training and take coaching as a profession.

The minister however encouraged his colleagues to take advantage of the numerous coaching programs that the LFA is offering through FIFA Forward 3.0 funds if they want to be coaches.

"These days, CAF and FIFA have new rules and we all have to follow the rules. Others took upon their precious time and went through the former CAF training and so, I want to encourage them [my colleagues] to take advantage and build their capacity instead of complaining the LFA," Minister Wilson emphasized.

In the presence of CAF Technical Department representatives Gbrelassie and Honour Janza, Minister Wilson used the occasion to thank the LFA President Mustapha Raji for the enormous works he's done in organizing more coaching opportunities for Liberian coaches.

The minister made the call at the close of a modern CAF B Diploma Course for 18 Liberian coaches who were seeking to upgrade their CAF C Coaching Diploma.

Meanwhile, the LFA has reaffirmed that more of those opportunities will be offered in an effort to train more quality coaches that will add quality to Liberia football.