Liberia: Young Ambassadors for Peace-Liberia Gets New Corps of Officers

Monrovia — The Young Ambassador for Peace in Liberia, a peace-building institution, has inducted into office a new corps of officers who will steer the activities of the young diplomats for the next two years.

The induction is in furtherance of the institution's vision for democracy and when humanity has gotten to a turning point and that Liberians were on a threshold of a new world order, which promises to usher in an era of peace, prosperity, justice, and harmony, and aware of the interdependence of people, nations, and all lives for which the Universal Peace Federation established YAL-Liberia.

The organization which was headed by a two-term Chairman, Wilmot Wesseh came to an interim rule in February 2023, with the interim Chairman Varfee M. Kanneh heading the institution to a democratic election and transition.

Those inducted into office include Varney V. Sheriff as Chairman, Mardea Rammie as Co-Chair for Administration, and Elijah D. Paye as Co-Chair for Planning and Operation.

Others officials inducted are Diana M. Kinomay as General Secretary, Varney J. Golafily as Financial Secretary, Armstrong S. Wiagbe as Assistant Secretary, and Leon D. Cruz as Treasurer.

Speaking as the keynote speaker of the occasion a Commissioner of the Independent National Commission on Human Rights Pindarous W. T. Allison, cautioned the new office of the Young Ambassadors for Peace to uphold their call to duty and dedication to service.

Allison encouraged the new leaders to be innovative and help contribute to the country's democracy, especially as the country goes to a Presidential and Legislative poll in October this year.

Allison underscored that democracy is void of violence, and as such leaders of the organization must lead the campaign in creating more awareness on discouraging electoral violence; adding that peaceful transition is a key factor to democracy.

For his part, the Chairman of YAP-Liberia Varney V. Sheriff expressed delight in serving the organization and committed his leadership to work toward peace.

"Our organization is committed to working towards peace in all its forms. Whether it is through conflict resolution, humanitarian aid, or promoting human rights, we will do everything in our power to make the world a better place," Sheriff said.

"We will do so with the utmost integrity, transparency, and accountability."

Sheriff further noted that achieving the goals of his leadership and YAP as a whole requires the collective efforts of members and partners.

However, he believes it cannot do alone, but will require the support of individuals and communities around the world who share similar visions of a peaceful and just society.

He said: "We need people who are willing to stand up and speak out against violence and oppression. We need people who are willing to make a difference."

Sheriff then calls on his fellow leaders to uphold the spirit of innovation in helping to create a better Liberia.

Young Ambassadors for Peace-Liberia is one of Liberia's oldest post-war peacebuilding organizations.

The induction ceremony for its newly elected officials was held over the weekend at the Monrovia Christian Fellowship in Sinkor.

YAL-Liberia has had a significant number of its members witnessing and participating in several peace dialogues, reforms, and laws that are in the interest of human rights, and the promotion of democracy.