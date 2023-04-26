Liberia: Presidential Aspirant Dr. Clearance Moniba Warns Pres. Weah Not to Contest the October 2023 Election

Monrovia — Presidential aspirant Dr. Clarence Moniba is calling on President George Weah to abandon his plan to contest in the pending October 2023 Presidency election on the grounds of failure to govern properly.

Addressing journalists on Monday in Monrovia, Dr. Moniba said President Weah should do what he termed as the honorable thing by announcing to the world that he will not contest the elections in October 2023.

This way, Dr. Moniba said it will put the world on notice that Liberia is back for business beginning 2024.

Dr. Moniba added, "On behalf of the millions of Liberians who recognize the failures of this administration, for the millions of Liberians who feel the pain and suffering from this administration, for the millions of Liberians who are of our generation, who still hope for a brighter future, I am calling on the current President of Liberia, George Weah, to not contest this year's Presidency. Resign from this electoral process before any more damage is done to our country and our citizens."

He continues, "Show us, Mr. President, that you love us, that you love our country, by walking away from a job that you cannot handle. The honest truth is that in our nation, millions of our people are jobless and frustrated. And the few with jobs are overworked and underpaid."

According to Dr. Moniba, the average Liberian's life is worse today than it was five years ago. He added that under the George Weah government, the country is not on the right path.

"Five years ago, President Weah said that Liberians were not going to be spectators in our own economy. He was right. Today, Liberians cannot even afford to be in the stadium to be spectators. We are outside of the stadium searching for jobs, searching for food, searching for hope, and searching for leadership," he asserted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Moniba added, "When he took office, President Weah promised to fight corruption, he has failed; he claimed to be Pro Poor, but the poor are now worse off than they were six years ago. So yes, we are heading down the wrong path. We must ensure that my (our) generation lights the fire today, so that Liberia's future will burn bright tomorrow."

He further called on Liberians to ensure that the resources of the country are equal for all five million Liberians, and not just government officials and their families.

Dr. Moniba added that whether a person voted for the current administration or not, their hopes and prayers were that things would get better for them and their family.

He added, "You never thought that things could get worse - that a poor country, such as Liberia, could get even poorer."

Dr. Moniba continues, "Crime is at an all-time high and if you live outside of Monrovia, there are few paved roads for you to travel in order to work or sell your goods. No matter where you live, our schools are substandard, and if you have a hospital or clinic nears you, it is ill-equipped, understaffed, and does not have electricity."