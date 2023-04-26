Liberia: Police Arrests Man, 39, for Sextortion

Monrovia — A 39-year-old man, George Nimley, alias Nicolas Davies, has been apprehended by the Liberia National Police following multiple complaints of harassment and extortion by women whom he often had sexual relationships or close association with. He was arrested at Miami Beach in Monrovia.

Some of his alleged victims who were seen at the LNP Headquarters on Monday, April 24, were furious about his alleged act and explained how he had pretended to have good morals and conjured them into having a sexual relationship without knowing his intentions.

One of his female victims explained how Nimely threatened her with positing her nude videos if they refused to give him what he demanded.

The victims said, not only did he videotape and extorted money from them through his scam to post their nude photos, but Nimely had also escaped with their belongings including phones, bags jewelry, and in some instances fled with his male victim's vehicles, and have not been seen.

"Each time he does this act and after being charged and sent to court, Nicolas Davies, managed his way out, but this time, we are very prepared for him," Police Spokesman Moses Carter, affirmed to newsmen.

Carter said Davies, which is the alleged perpetrator Nimely pen-named, had been on the run after over 20 of his recent victims had complained of a similar scam against them, of posting their nude videos if they refused to give him his demands.

According to him, Nimely was just on a similar mission with another person, at which time he was nabbed at Miami Beach during the night hours.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Some victims said his demand ranged from US$500 to as much as US$5,000.

Carter also informed journalists that Nimely had informed investigators that he was in Nigeria for six months, where he carried out a similar scam on a popular Nigerians Actress, whose name he held in anonymity.

He noted that an ongoing investigation is going into several allegations levied against Ninely, including armed robbery, and following the conclusion of said investigation, he will be forwarded to court for prosecution.

Carter has meanwhile maintained that the LNP remains robust in ensuring the safety of everyone, including those in neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, Nimely was arrested late Sunday evening and is currently in police custody, undergoing investigation.