Liberia: Transco CLSG Working to Energize Botota Substation to Power Central, Southeast and Northwest Liberia

Monrovia — Liberia's electricity network that provides reliable power supply to the city of Monrovia and its environs was put on the spot after consumers complained of recurrent power outages in various parts of the city. Meanwhile, in a statement released over the weekend, the Management of TRANSCO CLSG notes that the outages were occasioned by a significant event which includes the process to energize the Botota substation in Bong County.

TRANSCO CLSG says the process of energizing Liberia's fifth and remaining CLSG substation caused the system disturbance but is assuring the public that once the process is concluded, Monrovia and its environs will begin to enjoy reliable and affordable electricity. A fully energized Botota substation will afford the government of Liberia through the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) to expand its electricity network to the southeast, northwest and other parts of central Liberia.

The General Manager of TRANSCO CLSG, Mohammed M. Sherif explained that Liberia has five substations including Botota, Yekepa, Mount Coffee, Buchanan and Mano substations, which allow Liberia to deliver reliable power supply to communities along the CLSG line and the nearby counties.

He said the Yekepa substation has the capacity to transmit electricity to Nimba, and parts of Bong County, the Buchanan substation will transmit electricity to Grand Bassa, Rivercess, parts of Sinoe, and parts of Margibi counties while the Mount Coffee substation has got the capacity to transmit electricity that can light up the entire Montserrado county.

Mr. Sherif furthered that the Mano substation will transmit electricity to Cape Mount, Bomi and Gbarpolu, counties while the Botota substation, which has been fully constructed and will transmit electricity to central, northwestern, and southeastern parts of Liberia. The Botota substation is crucial in Liberia's electricity network because it has the potential to connect with the future St. Paul River hydroelectricity expansion project that is being prepared by the government of Liberia with the support of the World Bank.

Mr. Sherif said TRANSCO CLSG management along with the team from the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) are working to ensure Liberia's electricity dilemma is addressed and that Botota addition to the network has provided the much-needed boost to Liberia's energy delivery to its people. He said the system engineers have commenced restoration works to normalize power to all areas affected by the outage.

Meanwhile, the Management of TRANSCO CLSG is reassuring the government and people of Liberia of its unwavering commitment to improving unimpeded access to affordable and reliable electricity. TRANSCO CLSG regrets any inconvenience caused by this very important and strategic exercise.