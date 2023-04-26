Liberia: In Memory of Brig. Gen Daniel K. Moore

Monrovia — Brigadier General Daniel K. Moore joined the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) in 1978 as a recruit. He rose thru the ranks for over 36 years of dedicated professional services to the AFL until his official retirement on February 11, 2014.

From early 1978, Brig. Gen Moore underwent various military officer trainings in Fort Benning Georgia, USA, in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, USA. In 1981 and 1982, Brig. Gen Moore was trained by the United States Army 7th Special Forces Group, and by the US Army 5TH SPECIAL FORCES GROUP both training in Liberia, in psychological warfare and counter insurgency warfare.

In 199, he was appointed and served as Military Assistant to then Deputy Minister of Defense for Operations (Hon. B.J. Samukai). In 199, when ECOWAS decision led to the formation and creation of a military unit from Liberia, as local support to ECOMOG fores, Brig. Gen. Moore (then Col. Moore) was appointed as Commander of the Black Berets (GOLAN UNIT 488, MEDUSA OPERATIONS) in 1992.

During the infamous 1992 Octopus Operation, then Col. Moore led the Black Berets, along with ECOMOG forces, in successfully defeating and flushing out all NPFL forces from Gardnersville, Barnersville, Caldwell, White plains, and the liberation of the entire Firestone Plantations Company.

In 2007, Brig. Gen Moore was called back to serve the AFL. He was appointed in 2008 as the first Brigade Commander of the newly reformed Armed Forces of Liberia's 23rd Infantry Brigade, Camp Schiefflin, where he served until 2012.

In 2013, Col Moore. was appointed, confirmed and commissioned as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia. In 2014, Col. Moore was promoted to the rank of Brig. Gen., and decorated with the AFL Distinguished Service Order (DSO) by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and subsequently retired from the Armed Forces of Liberia during the Official February 11, AFL Day celebrations..

After his retirement, Brig. Gen. Moore was nominated in 2014 to the Mano River Union Head Office in Freetown, where he served as Security Specialist up to 2016. Upon his return from Freetown, Brig. Gen. Moore was appointed Director of the Department of History and Research at the Ministry of National Defense, where he diligently served until his passing on 22nd April 2023 in South Africa after a brief illness.

I personally knew and saw the professional rise of Brig Gen. Moore. His service as my first Military Assistant between 1991-1994 was outstanding and exemplary.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He was a trained, dedicated and a patriotic military professional, who dedicated his entire life in and to the service of the Armed Forces of Liberia. He led men and women to battle against insurgents. He faced danger many times and never hesitated to lead and put himself on the line to protect and defend his country.

As Commander of the Black Berets, Brig. Gen. Moore exemplified the best of a military commander, a leader and trusted colleague under most difficult and unpredictable circumstances. Since he was scouted out among his colleagues and appointed Military Assistant in 1991, Brig. Gen. Moore turned out to be the best among his peers, ready, willing, capable, and prepared to lead when ordered to do so.

In his last days, I have no doubt in my mind that he was remembering the hazardous terrain of Kankan, the unpredictable and dangerous jungle of mount Nimba, the muddy riverine of Camp Todee, the sandy beaches of Schiefflin, the liberation of the urban plains of Montserrado, and the smell of latex of Firestone Maghibi, where his last days of battle ended in helping to bring the peace we all are enjoying today.

In his passing, Brig. Gen. Moore goes to join his colleagues and others with whom he served, and the many he has left behind. May this eulogy serve as my last bugle recognition to Brig. Gen. Daniel K. Moore and his colleagues for all that has been done for our country.

Thank you Brig. Gen. Daniel K. Moore for your service to our country. RIP with honor, dignity and respect. My final return salute.