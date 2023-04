Nigeria: Ex-Labour Minister, Musa Gwadabe, Is Dead

Mr Gwadabe died in Kano at the age of 86 after battling an undisclosed ailment

A former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Musa Gwadabe, is dead.

Mr Gwadabe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) died in Kano at the age of 86 after battling an undisclosed ailment.

A relation of the deceased, Nasiru Gwadabe, confirmed the incident to SOLACEBASE, an online Newspaper, that he died on Tuesday in an hospital in a Kano.

The family source said funeral prayer of the late minister would hold at 2.00pm Wednesday at his residence on Maiduguri road in Kano metropolis.

Mr Gwadabe was a minister from 1999 to 2003 in the first term of President Olusegun Obasanjo administration. He was also Secretary to Kano State Government in the second republic under the administration of governor Sabo Bakin-Zuwo.

Until his death he was the chairman of the board of Industrial Training Fund, (ITF)

He is survived by two wives, 12 children and many grandchildren.