Ghana: Kotoko Fight Back to Beat Aduana

Two first half strikes powered Kumasi Asante Kotoko to a deserved 2-1 win over leaders Aduana Stars in their Week-27 Ghana Premier League cracker at the BabaYara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

But the Porcupine Warriors had to work their tails off to grind the win as they had to resurrect from a goal down on a wet afternoon that intermittently made ball control difficult.

It was the Aduana lads who began the afternoon on fierce note, staging several attempts at goal. Unsurprisingly, the visitors got the breakthrough they needed after 26 minutes when Isaac Mintahfinished off from a great move.

The stadium slumped into silence.

But the goal sparked the red-devils in Kotoko who attacked in droves and pulled parity in the 38th minute through striker Steven Mukwala. Buoyed by the redeemer, the home team intensified their efforts and took the lead through Ivorian midfielder Eric Zeze, four minutes before the break - setting the stadium ablaze.

Bent on taking a point from Kumasi, Aduana Stars returned into the second stanza an improved side, and threw everything at Kotoko whose backline remained resolute, and held on until the final whistle.

Despite the loss, Aduana are three points ahead of the pack, while Kotoko remain five points adrift the leaders.

Meanwhile, Ghanafa.org reports that Legon Cities recorded an impressive away victory at Karela United on Sunday to boost their survival chances as they romped to a 2-0 win on the road.

Michel Otou scored in the first half before Alex Aso added the second goal in the closing stages of the encounter.

Otou got on the end of a fine ball from midfield to fire home the opener in the 15th minute. The visitors held on to the slim lead until Alex Aso sealed the win in injury time to claim three points. Both teams finished the game with 10 men.

Legon Cites have now moved to the 12th spot with 34 points - two points ahead of the relegation zone. The defeat leaves Karela United FC third from bottom with 32 points.

Nsoatreman FC left it late to beat King Faisal 1-0 at Konamansah Park on Sunday. Samuel Ofori scored in the 93rd minute to give the newly promoted side the maximum points - bringing to an end King Faisal's four match unbeaten run. The game was heading to a draw until Ofori's late strike.

Sampson Eduku broke the hearts of Accra Great Olympics as he scored in injury time to give Tamale City a vital away point in their fight against the drop. Eduku smashed home from close range to cancel Christopher Nettey's first half strike. The goal takes his season tally to 10 goals in as many matches in the season.

Dreams FC scored in either half to beat FC Samartex 1996 2-0 at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu on Sunday. Ali Huzaif opened the scoring in the 20th minute as he smartly went round the Samartex backline to slot home. After a 1-0 lead in the first half GodfredAtuahene added the second goal in the 69th minute to win the day for the Still Believe lads.

Bechem United hit back from their loss to Tamale City as they beat Accra Hearts of Oak 1-0 at FosuGyeabuor Park. Star man Hafiz Konkoni scored the only goal of the match from a spot kick following a foul on Clinton Duodu by Dennis Korsah. Abdul Karim initiated an attack and found Seth Osei on the right side - his control was beautifully controlled by Clinton Duodu racing into the box only to be fouled by Dennis Korsah. Hafiz Konkoni stepped forward and planted the ball into the net to give Bechem United the winner.

At Bibiani - Prince Anane scored late to give Berekum Chelsea their first away victory in the League following a 1-0 win over Bibiani GoldStars at the Duns Park.

Earlier on Saturday, Akyem OdaKotoku Royals played out a goalless draw against Real Tamale United at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

Meanwhile Seidu Basit scored four goals in either half to hand Accra Lions a 4-2 win against Medeama SC at the Accra Sports stadium on Friday. The young forward netted in the ninth, 33rd, 92nd and 98th minutes of the game as Vincent Atinga scored from the spot inside 54 and 61 minutes but his goals were not enough as Accra Lions won the day 4-2.