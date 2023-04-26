Ghana: Taekwondo Programmes to Roll Out in Basic, Second Cycle Schools

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) has received approval from the Ghana Education Service (GES) to undertake a taekwondo training programme in basic and second cycle schools across the country.

This follows a request to the GES by the GTF in its bid to raise a physically-fit and a talented youth that will be the bedrock of the sport for future competitions.

A letter signed by Dr KwabenaBempahTandoh, Deputy Director General (DG) for the Ag. DG, confirmed the approval.

"In response to your letter dated October 7, 2022, requesting official permission to undertake taekwondo training programmes in basic and second cycle schools across the country, I write to inform you that approval has been granted to carry out your activities."

The development was welcomed by the GTF President, Mr Frederick LarteyOtu, over the weekend.

He told the TimesSports it will offer the GTF a big platform to unearth and develop taekwondo prospects for the future.

Following the approval was a training/refresher course for Physical Education Coordinators across the country at the GNAT Village at EjisuAbankro in the Ashanti region.

This, according to the Director of Physical Education and Sports at the GES, Mr Michael NtowAyeh, was to refresh the instructors who would be key elements in the entire programme.

In an interview, Mr Ayeh said approval was given based on the enormous values and benefits of the sport to the Ghanaian child.

Mr Ayeh said taekwondo teaches about self-defence, helps in building strong leadership skills, and as well ensures socialisation.

"In this era where child kidnapping and other negative vices have become very common, it should be the dream of every parent to get their children trained in taekwondo so that in such an unfortunate situation, they can defend themselves."

Mr Ayeh said taekwondo develops the athletics abilities of the child, improves self-awareness, equips the child to overcome anxiety and make them self-conscious.

Apart from these, Mr Ayeh said schools also entertain guests with the children's taekwondo performances during their Speech and Prize-giving Day ceremonies.

"This is an idea parents must embrace as it ensures discipline and makes the child respond to orders quickly," he said.