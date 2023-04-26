Ghana: GIPC Holds 2nd Edition of Mda-Investor Forum

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has held the 2nd edition of its MDA-Investor Forum to advance deliberations on improving relationships between state institutions and businesses within the country.

It brought together representatives from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)/ Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and investors to dialogue on the current business regime, and the barriers to doing business in Ghana.

The MDA-Investor Business Forum was organised in recognition of MDAs/MMDAs' potential to impact the investment landscape, particularly through streamlining of permits and licences, provision of infrastructure and utilities, and support of local economic development.

Speaking at the event, the Centre's Director of Investor Services, Edward Ashong-Lartey, emphasised the need to strengthen relationships between MDAs/MMDAs and investors, while promoting synergies that would create conducive business environment.

He urged stakeholders to work collectively at eliminating bureaucratic bottlenecks in order to enable investors to transform risks into opportunities.

He also reiterated GIPC's unwavering commitment to addressing investor challenges, and promoting business growth by fostering the needed partnerships.

He disclosed that the Centre in collaboration with the World Bank was establishing an Investor Grievance Mechanism to provide early detection for investor challenges and disputes.

This, he said, would be done in collaboration with MDAs across sector.

In addition to other remarks, the Head of Business Regulatory Reforms -Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ms Diana Afriyie Addo, highlighted ongoing business regulatory reforms in Ghana aimed at improving the overall ease of doing business in the country.

She sensitised the audience about her outfit's online platform which gives access to information on all business regulations and bye-laws.

She urged investors to leverage the platform which also allows them to contribute to ongoing deliberations on regulatory reforms.

The Forum featured a panel discussion with audience participation, which brought to fore key issues besetting the business community, and some workable solutions.