Ghana: Decathlon Ghana Marks 6th Anniv. With Sports Day

The Chief Executive Officer of Decathlon Ghana, Mr Geoffrey Fadoul, said regular physical activity must be made a daily lifestyle as it is one of the surest ways of promoting good health, reducing the risk of developing diseases and enhancing longer life.

"Insufficient physical exercise is one of the 10 leading risks of mortality among people aged 18 and older, and therefore Ghanaians must adhere to regular physical exercise because it is greatly beneficial to one's health."

He made these remarks delivered on the sidelines of the Decathlon Ghana sixth anniversary sports day celebrations held at the Kawukudi Stores of the company in Accra.

According to him, as Ghana's biggest sports retail outlet that is committed to promoting the benefits and pleasure of good health as well as sports, Decathlon Ghana believes that getting all its customers to exercise is one way to ensure that they live life to the fullest, charging all to train more, exercise more while eating healthily to live a healthy life.

"Whenever you think of getting the very best of training and exercising kits as well as sports equipment, think of Decathlon Ghana, the one stop shop for all your sporting items. We remain committed to providing quality sports products and services to our customers in Ghana for many more years to come."

The sports day saw the gathering of customers and people from the Kawukudi community and its environs coming together to engage in sporting activities such as aerobics, 5-aside football, volleyball, table tennis, skating, ballet, in-ride workouts and e-sports, among others.

In addition to the sports activities, there were exciting discounts on a variety of products in both its physical and online stores, with customers enjoying special offers of a 10 per cent discount on all purchases of six or more items on the website.

The communications head at Decathlon Ghana, JafaruAwudu Mustapha, noted that the anniversary event was a way of expressing the company's gratitude to its customers for their unwavering support and loyalty over the past six years.