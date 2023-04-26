Ghana: Murder of Soldier At Ashaiman - · 6 Accused Discharged By Circuit Court ·face New Charges At District Court

Two accused arraigned at the Ashaiman Circuit Court for robbery in connection with the killing of a soldier, Imoro Sheriff, were yesterday discharged by the court based on the prayer of the prosecution.

Four others charged with dishonest receiving of an item in connection with the same case, were also discharged by the court.

When the six appeared before the court yesterday, during pre-trial proceedings, the prosecutor, Superintendent Sylvester Asare, told the court that the prosecution intended to withdraw the case and prefer new charge sheet against the accused at a Tema District Court.

He said, the first two accused, Samuel Tetteh, also known as Wiper , and Abubakar Sadick, had already been arraigned at the District Court for the alleged murder of Imoro.

The prosecution, therefore, prayed the court to discharge the accused, so that they could be taken to the District Court awaiting the advice of the Attorney General on the case docket.

Counsels for the four accused, charged with dishonest receiving, Abdul Fatawu Alhassan and Shiabu Mohammed did not oppose the prosecution's prayer.

The court presided over by Mr Simon Gaga granted the prayer and subsequently discharged them.

The four charged with dishonest receiving are, Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu, Ibrahim Abdul Rakib, Yussif Mohammed and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim.

It was the case of the prosecution that accused, namely Tetteh and Sadick fatally attacked Sherrif at Taifa in Ashaiman at about 1:30am on March 4.

The prosecutor said the two stabled the solider and robbed him of his iphone, which was sold to Ibrahim for GH¢300, who resold it to Safianu for GH¢350.

Supt. Asare told the court that Safianu alleged that he sold the phone to Mohammed and Karim.

Sherrif was born and raised in Ashaiman, but was stationed at the 3rd Battalion Infantry in Sunyani, Bono Region.