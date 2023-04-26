Ghana: Kotoko Can Survive Olympics Scare ...Ref Azantilow for Big Match

Title-chasers Kumasi Asante Kotoko will set out to compound the relegation woes of Wonder Club, Accra Great Olympics when they clash at Sogakope in a season-defining betPawa Premier League match day 28 match.

Perched at the last-but-one position on the league table, Olympics find themselves in a precarious position, needing to garner a lot of

Steven Mukwala- Kotoko the points at the home stretch.

Referee Albert Azantilow has been appointed to officiate the tough encounter between the two traditional rivals.

Azantilow will be in the company of Isaac Odoom and Isaac Nyamekye on the lines as both clubs approach the tie with mixed ambitions.

Frederick Samena will be the fourth referee for the epic tie with Match Commissioner duties to be performed by William Gidiglo.

The match would be Olympics' second home game at their newly adopted Sogakope ground after moving from the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kotoko returned to winning ways over the weekend with a comeback win over league leaders, Aduana Stars to boost their title aspiration but Olympics dropped points again after conceding a late equaliser against Tamale City.

It was an encounter Olympics faithful had branded 'win or bust', considering the fact that a win would give them an edge over their fellow strugglers.

Tomorrow's game remains a key one for the Wonder Club in their bid to avoid the drop but it may be a tall order considering Kotoko's quest to upstage the leaders.

In the latest appointments from the Referees Appointment Committee (RAC), Legon Cities derby with Accra Lions at the Elwak Stadium would be officiated by Referee Mohammed Misbau and assisted on the lines by Isaac Asante and Seth Abletor.

Thomas Nunoo would be the Match Commissioner and Referee Ali Musah the Fourth Referee.

At the Golden City Park where Berekum Chelsea host Kotoku Royals, Referee Rustum Gameli Senorgbe will lead his officiating team including Assistants Frederick Danful and Mumuni Fuseini, Fourth Referee Javob Aduntera and Match Commissioner Alexander Azameti.

Tamale City's game against Accra Hearts of Oak today at the Aliu Mahama Stadium would have Referee Benjamin Kwame Sefah and Assistants Sulemana Salam Deen and Gabriel Boateng in attendance and supported by Fourth Referee Bashiru Dauda and Match Commissioner Nana Boamah Darko.

Referee Franklin Akumatey would be at the centre of the match involving King Faisal and Bechem United at the Dr Kwame Kyei Stadium.

He would be assisted by Kenneth Armoo and Richard Nartey on the lines; Musah Mubarik as Fourth Referee and Match Commissioner, Olivert Amoako.

The clash between Samartex and Nsoatreman at the Nsenkyire Park would have Referee Abdul Latif Qadir at the centre of affairs with assistance from David Addico and Henry Essel on the lines, Fourth Referee Gabriel Opoku Armoo and Match Commissioner Annan Lomotey.

Referee Robert Musey would be in charge of the Aduana FC versus Bibiani Goldstars match at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park.

The Assistant Referees include Alhassan Abdulai Gruguroo and George Owusu Amponsah; Fourth Referee Maxwell Owusu and Match Commissioner Ayoo Luke.

The Medeama SC versus Dreams FC at the Akoon Park would be handled by Referee Selorm Yao Bless with support from Pascal Mawusi and James Osafo; Fourth Referee Foster Bastiours and Match Commissioner, Alhassan Seini Seidu.

Tomorrow, Referee Eric Owusu Prempeh will handle the Real Tamale United versus Karela FC match at the Aliu Mahama Stadium with support from Assistants Stephen Balanguena and Abdulai Abdul-Salam, Fourth Referee Alfaa Ba-Adey and Match Commissioner Frank Agyei.