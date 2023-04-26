Ghana: Support Me to Restore Lost Glory of Kpando Constituency

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for Kpando Constituency, Sebastian Deh has launched his campaign with an appeal to delegates to support him make the constituency better.

According to a statement issued and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, the campaign was to "repair, revive, and restore the lost glory and prominence of the Kpando Constituency, a key segment in the politics of the Volta Region of Ghana."

The "SEBA4KPANDO 2024 Campaign" was said to be intensified across the constituency to ensure that the NDC delegates positioned Mr Deh as the best option to champion and advance the course of the constituency and the party into the next parliament of the fourth republic.

The statement indicated that the parliamentary candidate had championed the biggest investments in educational systems in the Kpando Constituency since 1992 and sponsored several philanthropic works across communities within the constituency.

Again, it noted that Mr Deh had drafted a development oriented manifesto to be implemented on the "Repair, Revive, and Restore Kpando agenda" should he win the 2024 parliamentary elections to represent the constituency in the ninth Parliament of the fourth Republic.

"These include leading to unite and strengthen the NDC party in the Kpando Constituency to reclaim lost grounds, anchor a vibrant youth mentorship programme, promote business relationships and investments for a strong local economy and job creation with the focus on unemployed youth and women," the statement added.

Mr Deh was quoted to have said that "for the past few years, I have carefully weighed the challenges of Kpando and equally weighed carefully my skills and capabilities."

"After a lot of self-examination, I am convinced that the crusade to repair, revive and restore Kpando has increasingly become more relevant than ever as we approach next year's parliamentary elections."

Mr Deh also said that his interactions with constituents confirmed his planned tripartite strategy focused on using agri-business, education and healthcare to inject the much-needed impetus into the constituency's economy.