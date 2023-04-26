Ghana Beverage Awards 2022 - Tampico Adjudged Product of the Year

Tampico has been adjudged ultimate winner at the 7th edition of the Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA) held in Accra over the weekend.

The star-studded event organised by Global Media Alliance lived to its theme of inspiring excellence in the beverage industry and left patrons wanting more.

Tampico, in a fierce competition, beat Vitamilk Soymilk, Adonko 2 Fingers, Coca Cola, Verna Natural Purified Water and Voltic Natural Mineral Water in the most coveted Product of the Year Category to carry the night away.

Other beverage brands awarded on the night included Adonko Bitters, Smirnoff Ice, Mensdo Bissap, among others.

Receiving the award, Marketing Manager of Acadia Industries Limited, Bernard Offei, expressed gratitude to the organisers and the GBA Committee for recognising their hard work for the year under review.

He lauded consumers for their loyalty and their confidence in the product while dedicating the award to the staff of Acadia Industries Limited for their tireless efforts in the promotion of the product.

He said, "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Acadia Industries Limited as well as our commitment to producing high-quality and innovative beverages. Our success would not be possible without the support of our customers, who have shown us time and again that they appreciate the quality and flavour of our beverages and have gone further to show solidarity by casting votes in our favour during the voting phase."

On his part, Chief Executive Officer for Global Media Alliance, Ernest Boateng, congratulated Acadia Industries Limited for grabbing the topmost award while lauding all stakeholders for supporting the awards scheme.

"Permit me to congratulate Acadia Industries Limited for emerging winners of the Product of the Year Award. As organisers, we would always be grateful to our stakeholders whose support makes it possible for us to reward excellence in our beverage industry. GBA has come a long way and has grown in terms of the number of categories, patronage, among others, which are as a result of feedback from our stakeholders," he said.