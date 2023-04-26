Ghana: Policeman in Court for Killing Girlfriend At Adum

26 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.Hope

Kumasi — Police Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend, at Adum, in Kumasi, has appeared before the Asokore Mampong District Court, provisionally charged with murder.

His plea was not taken and the court presided by Mr Samuel Buabin Quansah, remanded him in police custody until May 30.

The suspect's appearance at the court, yesterday, attracted several people, who thronged the premises as police had to go through hectic time to move him from the court room after hearing.

Inspector Twumasi was said to have used a service pistol to commit the heinous crime.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kofi Blagodzi, the head of legal and prosecution of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, described the alleged act by the police inspector as barbaric.

He noted that the police administration was saddened by the development, and as such, would do whatever it could to ensure justice prevailed.

According to ACP Blagodzie, the police were particularly worried about the action of accused since he was not a junior officer.

He mentioned that preliminary investigations into the matter had established that the policeman after having a misunderstanding with the deceased, asked her to refund GH¢5,000 debt owed him.

Following her failure to refund the money, the policeman shot the girlfriend, leading to her death.

Insp Twumasi told the court that it was not his intention to kill his "lover."

His appearance at court came with mix reaction of emotional and sad moments amid mourning at the forecourt of the court.

Asked by the judge whether he had anything to say, Insp Twumasi told the court that: "I have no intention to commit the crime; what happened is between me and God."

He was arrested at his hideout on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Sekyere, near Effiduase, after allegedly committing the act on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Victoria Dapaah, affectionately called Maa Adwoa, died on the spot after Insp Twumasi allegedly shot her at close range.

Insp Twumasi told the court that he shot the Maa Adwoa because she owed him GH¢5,000, and had refused to pay.

