Ghana: Bolgatanga to Host Maiden May Day Parade

For the first time in many years, Upper East Regional capital, Bolgatanga will host the national parade for this year's International Workers' Day (May Day) celebration on Monday.

A cross-section of Ghanaian workers are expected to convene in the town for the commemoration under the theme "Protecting incomes and pensions in an era of economic crisis: Our responsibility."

A statement issued by the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) Ghana, Dr Yaw Baah, said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would be the special guests.

Aside from the national celebration which is expected to start at 8 am and last for six hours, it said regional parades would also be held to enable workers therein to join the celebration.

The statement congratulated all workers for their contribution to the socio-economic development of the country, saying "Ayekoo to all the working people of Ghana! Long live workers' solidarity! Long Live Organised Labour."

Knownas the craft centre of the Upper East, Bolgatanga hosts a large central market where unique basketry, smocks, 'Bolga hats' are sold in addition to agricultural produce and livestock especially guinea fowl.

The hosting of May Day is expected to inject new energy and excitement into the town as it would be at the centre of national attention on Monday due to the importance attached to the day and the theme.

With the theme focused on the prevailing economic crisis, President Akufo-Addo is expected to update Ghanaians on the country's request for $3 billion support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which is expected to help fix the country's ailing economy.

He would be expected to announce measures to protect incomes and pensions of workers who are bearing the brunt of the situation while organised labour would use the opportunity to express their grievances to the government.

May Day, is marked on May 1 every year and globally with special marches, organised street demonstrations and rallies to recognise and honour the working classes.

The day was chosen as the day for workers by leading socialists and communists in the world in the late 1800s to commemorate the Haymarket Affair in Chicago, which occurred on May 1, 1886.

On the said day, the police were trying to disperse a public assembly during a general strike for the eight-hour work day when an unidentified person threw a bomb at the police to which the police responded by firing on the workers, killing four demonstrators.