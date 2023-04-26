Ghana: Prime Suspect, 3 Others Arrested ...Following Attack On Police Patrol Team

26 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The police have arrested Kwame Ato Asare, alias Kwame Ani, a prime suspect, and three others, in connection with an attack on the Axim District Police patrol team.

This brings to eight, the number of suspects grabbed following the attack on the team on March 9, 2023.

Asare, and the three other suspects, Williams Kwofie, Richard Kwesi and Emmanuel Kojo Bronie, who were on the police wanted list, went into hiding after allegedly attacking the patrol team, but they were nabbed on April 21, 2023, at a village near Enchi, in the Western North Region.

Asare, while in hiding, made allegations of extortion against the Axim District Police Commander, the Crime Officer and other police personnel in the district, in several media interviews.

The allegations are currently being investigated by the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB).

Asare is expected to assist the police in investigation into the allegations and any police personnel found culpable, will be put through the due process, to be sanctioned in accordance with the laws of the country.

