Ghana: GCF Gen. SEC Returns From CAC Congress in Nairobi

The General Secretary of the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF), Mr Mohammed Shaaban is expected to arrive in Ghana today after participating in a two-day Confederation of African Cycling (CAC) Congress in Nairobi, Kenya.

The experienced cycling administrator took part in discussions with delegates from other countries as part of efforts to collaborate and develop cycling in the continent.

Mr Shaaban, who doubles as the President of UCI Paracycling Commission, also engaged in collaborations geared towards developing cycling in Ghana.

"It was a big platform to share ideas and discuss measures towards the growth of cycling in Ghana and the continent," he stated.

In attendance was the Union Cycliste International (UCI) President, Mr David Lappertient and CAC and UCI Vice President, Dr Waggih Azzam who welcomed all the representatives to this year's gathering.

The meeting discussed tools and resources for national federations and the UCI Solidarity Programme.

UCI Cycling Satellite centers in Africa were also on the table for discussions while notable Africa Road Organiser, Laurent Beizaut threw light on Road Security and Organisation.

According to Shaaban, the meeting was necessary as Ghana and the world prepare for the World Cycling Championships in August.

With about three months to go, he said, representatives were excited over the event and were looking forward to compete for glory in the global showpiece.