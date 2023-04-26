Ghana: GCF Gen. SEC Returns From CAC Congress in Nairobi

26 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D.Abayateye

The General Secretary of the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF), Mr Mohammed Shaaban is expected to arrive in Ghana today after participating in a two-day Confederation of African Cycling (CAC) Congress in Nairobi, Kenya.

The experienced cycling administrator took part in discussions with delegates from other countries as part of efforts to collaborate and develop cycling in the continent.

Mr Shaaban, who doubles as the President of UCI Paracycling Commission, also engaged in collaborations geared towards developing cycling in Ghana.

"It was a big platform to share ideas and discuss measures towards the growth of cycling in Ghana and the continent," he stated.

In attendance was the Union Cycliste International (UCI) President, Mr David Lappertient and CAC and UCI Vice President, Dr Waggih Azzam who welcomed all the representatives to this year's gathering.

The meeting discussed tools and resources for national federations and the UCI Solidarity Programme.

UCI Cycling Satellite centers in Africa were also on the table for discussions while notable Africa Road Organiser, Laurent Beizaut threw light on Road Security and Organisation.

According to Shaaban, the meeting was necessary as Ghana and the world prepare for the World Cycling Championships in August.

With about three months to go, he said, representatives were excited over the event and were looking forward to compete for glory in the global showpiece.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.