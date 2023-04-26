Kenyatta Tells Off Police Over Jubilee Party Headquarters Fiasco

Nairobi — Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has told off police officers who had cordoned the Jubilee Party Headquarters' located at Kileleshwa during the heated wrangles between two rival faction in the party.

Kenyatta who is the party leader while making a public appearance at the party headquarters since the wrangles was accompanied by the embattled secretary general Jeremiah Kioni

"We are not leaving here until you leave," Kenyatta told the police officers as the supporters who escorted him cheered on.

Soon after, the police officers left the premises granting Kioni's faction led by Kenyatta to access the party headquarters that had been cordoned by police officers since morning.

Shortly after, the Former President addressed journalist where he bashed the National Police Administrations for being used to settle political scores instead of undertaking their mandate independently.

"I want to ask our police officers to kindly follow the law and we have seen you so many times following the path of violating the law. Please adhere to justice because you pledged to protect the country and the people," said Kenyatta.

Kenyatta who was visibly angered questioned why the police meddled with the internal affairs of the Jubilee party further disrupting the peace and serene in the community neighboring the party headquarters.

"This property is not ours we have only rented it. We have neighbors surrounding this building yet you have thrown teargas at them so that you can take the house by force. That's not right, that's not the law," he said.

Police on Wednesday were forced to lob teargas outside Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi to disperse supporters of Jeremiah Kioni and Kanini Kega who are fighting over a party takeover.

This comes as Kega and Kanini clashed over who is the bonafide Secretary-General of the former ruling party.

Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman Adan Keynan said the fate of besieged Kioni lies with the party's internal dispute resolution committee.

This is after the Political Parties Tribunal declined to quash NEC's resolution that installed EALA MP Kanini Kega as his replacement.

In its judgment delivered on April 16, the tribunal said that the notice for the National Executive Committee meeting issued on February 2 and the subsequent NEC meeting on February 10 which imposed Kega was done in accordance with the party Constitution.