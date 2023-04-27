Kenya: Chaos Rocks Jubilee Party Offices as Kega, Kioni Factions Clash Over Leadership

Nairobi — Police on Wednesday were forced to lob teargas outside Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi to disperse supporters of Jeremiah Kioni and Kanini Kega who are fighting over a party takeover.

This comes as Kega and Kanini clash over who is the bonafide Secretary-General of the former ruling party.

Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman Adan Keynan said the fate of besieged Kioni lies with the party's internal dispute resolution committee.

This is after the Political Parties Tribunal declined to quash NEC's resolution that installed EALA MP Kanini Kega as his replacement.

In its judgment delivered on April 16, the tribunal said that the notice for the National Executive Committee meeting issued on February 2 and the subsequent NEC meeting on February 10 which imposed Kega was done in accordance with the party Constitution.