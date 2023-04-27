Nigeria: Again, Govt Says Nigeria Air Will Take Off Before 29 May

The government also approved N9 billion for the procurement, installation, and inauguration of voice and data recorders in nine airports across the country.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has again, assured that the indigenous airline, Nigeria Air, would take off on or before 29 May.

Mr Sirika gave the assurance while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the minister, the infrastructure and staffers are ready and only await the final approval by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

He also assured the workers in the aviation sector that all issues relating to their agitations on minimum wage would be taken care of by relevant government agencies and ministries.

The minister further disclosed that the council approved N9billion for the procurement, installation, and inauguration of voice and data recorders in nine airports across the country.

Also speaking, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed that the 137kms Kano to Zaria and 73 kms Zaria to Kaduna expressways, as well as the second Niger bridge projects would be handed over to the federal government on 15 May for inauguration.

According to him, the 116kms Lagos to Ibadan will also be handed over to the government on 30 April, while the Loko-Oweto bridge linking Nasarawa and Benue States and the Utor bridge in Delta had been completed.

