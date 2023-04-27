Nigeria: Again, Govt Says Nigeria Air Will Take Off Before 29 May

Hadi Sirika/Twitter
Nigeria Air
26 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The government also approved N9 billion for the procurement, installation, and inauguration of voice and data recorders in nine airports across the country.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has again, assured that the indigenous airline, Nigeria Air, would take off on or before 29 May.

Mr Sirika gave the assurance while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the minister, the infrastructure and staffers are ready and only await the final approval by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

He also assured the workers in the aviation sector that all issues relating to their agitations on minimum wage would be taken care of by relevant government agencies and ministries.

The minister further disclosed that the council approved N9billion for the procurement, installation, and inauguration of voice and data recorders in nine airports across the country.

Also speaking, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed that the 137kms Kano to Zaria and 73 kms Zaria to Kaduna expressways, as well as the second Niger bridge projects would be handed over to the federal government on 15 May for inauguration.

According to him, the 116kms Lagos to Ibadan will also be handed over to the government on 30 April, while the Loko-Oweto bridge linking Nasarawa and Benue States and the Utor bridge in Delta had been completed.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.