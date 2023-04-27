Liberia: Gongloe Wants Nuquay Sanctioned

... Calls On Treasury Department

A one-time human rights lawyer and political Leader of the Liberian People's Party (LPP), Cllr. Tiawon Saye Gongloe is calling on the Treasury Department of the United States to place sanctions on Margibi County Senator, J. Emmanuel Nuquay, of the People Unification Party, (PUP).

Gongloe's request was prompted by a recent report indicating that Senator Nuquay has mortgaged PUP to the Coalition for Democratic Change, (CDC) for the mouth-watering US $ 3Million.

He described such an act as a "pay to play' similar to what led the Treasury Department to place sanctions on Nimba County, Senator Prince Y. Johnson.

Cllr. Gongloe mentioned that the Treasury Department also accused the Nimba County Senator of being involved in extorting money from the Government of Liberia and other prominent individuals for his personal enrichment.

The pay-to-play funding scheme involves Millions of $ U.S. Dollars Johnson has received for votes selling and surrendering his political will.

The Nimba County Senator has consistently challenged the US Treasury Department to provide evidence of his alleged acts of corruption.

Johnson has been designated pursuant to E.O. 13818 for being a foreign person who is a current or former government official, or a person acting for or on behalf of such an official, who is responsible for or directly or indirectly engaging in, corruption, including the misappropriation of state assets.

According to impeccable information gathered by the New Republic Newspaper, Senator Nuquay was the mastermind who wooed Representative Edward Karfiah of Bong County to sell the PUP to the CDC.

Recently a report went viral in the media that the PUP Standard Bearer Nuquay, along with members of the Governing Council hijacked the party and conducted an "illegal" meeting outside of its constitutional mandate, where a resolution was signed to endorse the reelection of President George M. Weah in the impending Presidential and Legislative Elections.

The report maintained that Senator Nuquay has received an advance payment of $ US 25, 000 out of the initial US $ 3Million from the CDC.

However, some highly placed CDC Officials, who begged not to be named, because they were not mandated or authorized to speak to this newspaper reported that CDC did not buy any political party in the country including PUP but the ruling party has been meeting with various political parties and other stakeholders in the country for possible collaboration towards the October 10, 2023 Elections in the country.

The PUP Political Leader, Emmanuel Nuquay, who is also a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, is yet to comment on his alleged sale of the PUP to the governing CDC.