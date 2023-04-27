Ghana: GFA Meets Professional Football Association of Ghana

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has met the Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG) to deliberate on issues relating to the development of football in the country.

The meeting which took place at the secretariat of the GFA on Tuesday in Accra, sought to discuss issues including player welfare, the standard player contract, role of former players, funding, support for domestic football and the national teams in the development of football.

The President of GFA, Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku advised the Professional Football Association to use their expertise to help find solutions to the problems facing football in the nation.

He discussed the value and relevance of football players (both former and current), opportunities in coaching and other clearly defined avenues.

"I think the relevance of footballers in the football ecosystem cannot be underestimated in any way and as the leader of this Association, I have always respected and placed premium on footballers not only because of the entertainment you provided but also due to the joy that you brought into the homes of millions across the globe during your active football days," he added.

He noted that as stakeholders, a lot of work needed to done to help push the industry to greater heights, knowing the power and influence that they carry as individuals and as a unit.

"I want us to look into the various issues that confront us and to find solutions to the challenges of our beloved industry including player welfare, standard contract, the role of the footballers in scouting, talent identification, coaching, support, funding and other identified pathways," he said.

Mr Okraku stated that the meeting was needed so as to enable the association and the professional footballers look into issues and challenges which includes player welfare, infrastructure, training and knowledge acquisition, exchange programs as well as capacity building.