Nigeria: Fit-Again Jamilu Collins Thanks NFF, Super Eagles' Teammates

Super Eagles' defender, Jamilu Collins, who suffered a season-long anterior cruciate ligament injury while playing for his club Cardiff City, has thanked NFF President Ibrahim Gusau following his recovery and return to training after 9 months.

The Nigeria international told thenff.com at the Cardiff City Training Ground in Cardiff, Wales recently that he is happy to be back in the game. His injury was a devastating episode as he revealed it was his first-ever career injury and it was really a difficult rehabilitation and recovery for him.

"I have never suffered any injury since I started playing football professionally and to go through a whole nine months without football was a torrid period for me," the former SC Paderborn wing-back said.

Speaking further, Collins explained that it was like getting a new "knee" literally as that was what it looked like to him.

"The ACL injury experience was terrible and when treatment started it was like I got a new knee," he said.

Collins, who has started personal training and is expected back on the field for his team soon, is grateful to the NFF leadership including the President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau for reaching out to him during the period of his recovery.

"I want to appreciate the new NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau; the General Secretary, Dr. Sanusi; Coach Jose Peseiro, Super Eagles' Team Administrator Dayo Enebi Achor and; my Super Eagles' team mates for reaching out and showing me love during this period. It all mattered so much to me and I'm grateful," he stated.

Jamilu Collins has won 25 caps for the Nigeria senior team and was part of the bronze medal- winning squad at the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt in 2019.