Gambia: Higher Education Ministry Includes Madrassa in TVET Center Programs

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology has included the Arabic school "Madrassas" students into the TVET Center programs,considering that 19% of the high school students'population are from the Madrassa.

This followed the Ministry's receipt of the first draft proposal for the Madrassa which theyare currently working on.

This development of the ongoingimplementation programs from the recommendations made by the late Vice President Dr. Alieu Badara Joof at the recent cabinet retreat and report to the executive as a whole was revealed to The Point in an interview. The sector Minster said it is in fulfillment of the late VP Joof's assignment for the mission to be completedagainst 2026.

Professor Gomez revealed that his Ministry is closely working alongside a committee of Imams and the Supreme Islamic Council to advise the Higher Education Ministry on the proposal that they are currently working on. "We are now going to have TVET programs for the Madrassas," he mentioned.

He confirmed that Madrassa graduate students are also productive in all sectors and not just being Imams and "Oustass" (teachers). "They can play key roles in national development."

He stated that they are trying to serve Madrassas by having them for the first time in the history of The Gambia by including them in whatever the Ministry is doing.

"We have 19% of the student population of the high school who are from the Madrassa. Are you telling me that all these people, all what they are good at is to be Imams and Oustass?" he quizzed.

The Minister said he believes in a different approach, adding: "we feel that you can be an Imam and be an engineer, author, mechanic, tailor, and an electrician."

It could be recalled that the late Vice President set three to five months down the line period for all Ministries to implement the recommendation of the retreat and report to the executive as a whole.