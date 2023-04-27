Africa: President Akufo-Addo Leaves for South Africa

26 April 2023
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left the country on Wednesday, 26th April 2023, at the invitation of the Democrat Union of Africa (DUA) Annual Forum in Johannesburg, South Africa.

President Akufo-Addo will deliver the keynote address at the Forum, which is scheduled to be held from the 26th to 30th April 2023, in Johannesburg.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Kwaku Ampratwum, Member of Parliament for Mampong; and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Sunday, 30th April 2023, and, in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60 (8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.