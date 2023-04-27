Angolan Head of State Analyses Peace With Former President of Niger

26 April 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Head of State João Lourenço and the former President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, Wednesday in Luanda discussed the issues related to peace, security and stability in Africa.

João Lourenço received in audience at the Presidential Palace in Mahamadou Issoufou, who ruled Niger between 2011 and 2021.

After the audience, Mahamadou Issoufou, 71, who is currently chairing the Panel for the Development of the Sahel Region, did not make any statements to the press.

The former Head of State has been in the Angolan capital since Tuesday for a private visit, at the invitation of President João Lourenço.

