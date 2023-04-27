Angola: Culture Minister Travels to Nigeria

26 April 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan minister of Culture and Tourism Filipe Zau will participate in the First Global African Diaspora Symposium (GADS) scheduled to take place in Nigeria between 27 and 28 April.

The event is sponsored by the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), the Directorate for Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA) and the African Diaspora Alliance (ADA).

The event aims to encourage new exchanges promoting a strengthened global partnership with the African diaspora, as part of the International Decade of People of African Descent.

According to a note reached ANGOP on Wednesday, the organisers propose to offer the participants an interactive platform to establish strategic partnerships between Africa and its diaspora, as well as wide possibilities for creating contact networks for the search of new partners, with a view to achieving commercial and professional goals.

The Symposium will address several sub-themes relating to the promotion of South-South and triangular exchanges on policies and practices in Diaspora engagement.

