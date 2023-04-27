Nigeria: No, Viral Photo of Tricycle Not Made By Nigerian Local Car Company Innoson

27 April 2023
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Catherine Adeniyi

IN SHORT: Tricycles are popular in Nigeria, which is why a head-turning design would make news and be a feather in the country's manufacturing cap.

A photo of a souped-up tricycle has been shared on Facebook in Nigeria with the claim that it was manufactured by local carmaker Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM).

The post reads: "Innoson motors in Nnewi, Anambra state manufactures a new design of Keke Na Pepe. Wow, this is beautiful."

Innoson, the country's first local carmaker, is located in Nnewi, a commercial and industrial city in Anambra state in southeastern Nigeria.

Tricycles are used for commercial transport in Nigeria and are usually called "keke" or "keke napep". They are also a source of employment.

The same claim appeared on Facebook here, here, and here. Together, these posts have attracted hundreds of comments.

But is the viral photo of an Innoson tricycle? We checked.

Tricycle 'not from us' says IVM spokesperson

Innosom unveiled its tricycle in a statement published on Facebook on 23 May 2022.

This tricycle was also shown by IVM in a livestream on 20 April 2023 but is different from the trike in the widely shared photo.

Tricycle prices are expected to drop once Innosom starts sales.

Cornel Osigwe, IVM's head of corporate communications, said in a 19 April 2023 tweet that the viral photo was "fake news".

This was retweeted by the company's official Twitter account.

"It is not from us," Obum Osigwe, IVM's general manager of sales, told Africa Check.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.