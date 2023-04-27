Mali: MINUSMA Strongly Condemns Attacks in Sévaré

Bamako — MINUSMA strongly condemns the April 22 attacks on the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) camp in Sévaré and the nearby car bombings that killed and injured civilians, including internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in the Serema site. Shots were also fired toward the MINUSMA camp.

"These attacks are unacceptable. This is all the more so because attacking civilians is contrary to humanitarian principles and constitutes a serious breach of international law that protects civilians in times of armed conflict," said MINUSMA Head of Mission El-Ghassim WANE.

The perpetrators of this attack must be identified quickly and brought to justice. To this end, MINUSMA declares its readiness to provide all necessary support to the Malian authorities to conduct the required investigations.

MINUSMA reaffirms its commitment to continue supporting Mali in its quest for peace and stability. It expresses its solidarity with the people and authorities of Mali. MINUSMA extends its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.