Nigeria: NNPCL, Norwegian Firm to Build Floating Gas Plant in Nigeria

27 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mary Izuaka

The signing of the agreement took place at the NNPC headquarters in Abuja.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited on Wednesday signed an agreement with a Norwegian company, Golar LNG (GLNG), to build a floating Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) plant in Nigeria.

According to NNPCL, the agreement was in furtherance of its efforts to deepen Nigeria's domestic gas utilization and enhance gas export.

"NNPC Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Norwegian company, Golar LNG (GLNG), to build a Floating Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) plant in Nigeria," the company said.

"Group CEO of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari and CEO of Golar LNG, Mr Karl Fredrik Staubo, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies during a brief ceremony held at the NNPCTowers in Abuja, yesterday."

Golar LNG is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of marine-based LNG midstream infrastructure.

The LNG infrastructure is active in the liquefaction, transportation and regasification of natural gas, the oil firm said on its official Twitter page.

